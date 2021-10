Stillwater at night. I knew better, but I still predicted we’d win a game in Stillwater at night. We did not. After scoring exactly zero points in the first half despite two defensive turnovers and being lucky to go into halftime down 14, the Bears rallied in the second half to make it 17-14, getting the ball several times with the opportunity to take the lead but never succeeding in doing so. This was a game we absolutely could have won and didn’t.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO