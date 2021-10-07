Stephen Mathai-Davis of Q.ai: “Understand the risk you’re taking, and don’t take too much risk”
Understand the risk you’re taking, and don’t take too much risk. Always think about upside/downside. That’s something I learned from the market because it’s not something I was trained into thinking. When you make an investment bet, make the decision knowing that your upside significantly outweighs the downside and that the downside is something you can manage. One of the big lessons we’ve learned over the last few years is that individual investors, especially those being empowered by free trading apps, etc don’t properly understand the downside risks they are incurring when they make investment decisions.thriveglobal.com
