The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season-Finale Recap: Dragon Ladies

By Brian Moylan
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the season finale of our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women do their final things. They show their friends around their $53 million spec houses while wearing a hat that looks like something BenDeLaCreme would have made in a RuPaul’s Drag Race challenge where they had to make an outfit with supplies from a Home Depot and she decided to use a lampshade as a Little Bo Peep bonnet. They listen to their sassy 4-year-olds tell them their Louis Vuitton does not look good with their Gucci as if those are words they actually know and they’re not just parroting the ridiculous patterns they’ve seen around them. They go on dates with rich hunks with social-anxiety disorder and then never call him again without even telling the rest of us his Instagram handle so we can drool over his shirtless pictures while we stuff an entire package of E.L. Fudge cookies into our sticky gobs.

