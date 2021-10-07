CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Whistleblower Who Pushed For More Censorship Has Ties To Democrat Operatives

By Ailan Evans
 7 days ago

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who pushed for more censorship of social media misinformation in Senate testimony Tuesday, is linked to several Democrat operatives. Frances Haugen is being advised on public relations and strategic communications by Bill Burton, a former Obama administration official and founder of Democrat-linked consulting firm Priorities USA Action, The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday. Burton is also listed as a public affairs representative for the non-profit Center for Humane Technology, which has criticized Facebook and other social media platforms for permitting misinformation and harmful content.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

