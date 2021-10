A man who had ordered food at a Hwy. 53 fast-food restaurant said an employee shattered a coffee pot on his head after intending to strike another customer with it. The man told Braselton police he was waiting in line for his food when a customer and the employee got into an argument. The employee reportedly picked up a coffee pot and started walking toward the customer. He then reportedly threw the coffee pot at the customer, but missed and hit the man instead, striking him in the head. The man reportedly had a cut over his right eye and was bleeding.

BRASELTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO