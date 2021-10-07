CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Humphreys; Perry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUMPHREYS AND NORTH CENTRAL PERRY COUNTIES At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Humphreys and North Central Perry Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

