Christopher Mackin of Bleakley Financial Group: “What your plan is for how to get there”
What your plan is for how to get there. Understand your Industry and what the future looks like for it. What culture and values you want your organization to have. As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Mackin, Partner and Wealth Advisor at Bleakley Financial Group.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0