Sightline Debuts Pre-Loaded Play+ Mastercard for Betting, Gaming and Purchases
Sightline Payments is working with Mastercard on the Play+ Mastercard, allowing players to use it for casino games and other activities, according to a press release. Sightline rolled out the first Play+ Mastercard with Resorts World Las Vegas, allowing cardholders to pay for non-gaming activities, sports betting, online gaming and casino wagering at the casinos by syncing the card with their smartphones, the release stated.www.pymnts.com
