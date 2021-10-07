CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sightline Debuts Pre-Loaded Play+ Mastercard for Betting, Gaming and Purchases

 7 days ago
Sightline Payments is working with Mastercard on the Play+ Mastercard, allowing players to use it for casino games and other activities, according to a press release. Sightline rolled out the first Play+ Mastercard with Resorts World Las Vegas, allowing cardholders to pay for non-gaming activities, sports betting, online gaming and casino wagering at the casinos by syncing the card with their smartphones, the release stated.

