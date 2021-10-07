CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordana Brewster Shares Her Favorite Fast & Furious Rumor, And The One She Hopes Comes True One Day

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinema Blend
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its humble beginnings in 2001, the Fast and the Furious franchise has grown into one of the biggest and most far-reaching movie series of our time. Universal rolled out its nine installment early this summer in F9: The Fast Saga, and there two more films on the way to close out the action for Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his family. As we look forward to what’s ahead, Jordana Brewster, who famously plays Dom’s sister, Mia Toretto, shared the memorable rumors she hopes comes true.

