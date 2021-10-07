Jordana Brewster Shares Her Favorite Fast & Furious Rumor, And The One She Hopes Comes True One Day

The superhero genre has been raging with big hits in the past decade, but one of the most offbeat of them all has been 2018’s Venom. The Sony movie introduced a fan-favorite Spider-Man villain without Peter Parker himself. It was a risk, but it proved to pay off when the movie became one of the highest-grossing worldwide hits of the year. Three years later, a sequel has been released, once again starring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote partner-in-crime, and this time Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis was in the director’s chair. Let’s see what fans thought of the sequel.

