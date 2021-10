One of cryptocurrency’s most elementary use cases is in escaping the wire transfer. With the hefty fees imposed by big banking institutions, it’s quite a hassle to move money internationally. As a result, several major blockchain networks have created a decentralized workaround to escape the headache. It’s a fast-growing industry, but it has unfortunately seen impedance as the largest network of this kind faces legal troubles. The Stellar (CCC:XLM-USD) network is seeking to spur that growth on a broad scale. A new partnership is helping it to achieve this goal, and the Lumen coin is benefiting from the announcement. Now, investors are hoping for some bullish Stellar Lumens price predictions as they look to the future.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO