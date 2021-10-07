CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5 million awarded to Louisiana Workforce Commission to create disaster recovery-related jobs

By Allison Bruhl
Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) received a five million dollar award that will be used to create jobs focused on disaster recovery. The award is a portion of a National Dislocated Worker Grant, a grant that could increase to $10 million. According to a news release from LWC, the funds will support local and state programs providing Louisiana residents jobs. Those jobs would be storm recovery-related in hardest-hit areas.

