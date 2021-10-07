CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Chadron's Justus Alcorn carrying on family tradition of starring on the gridiron

By Luke Mullin
Lincoln Journal Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last name means nothing but good things in the northwest corner of Nebraska. Several members of the Alcorn family have earned hall of fame honors at Chadron State from their contributions on the gridiron, with Zac Alcorn’s football career looming the largest in his family. A graduate of Chadron High School, Alcorn played collegiately at Chadron State and Black Hills State in nearby Spearfish, South Dakota.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Chadron, NE
Football
Local
Nebraska Football
State
South Dakota State
City
Auburn, NE
City
Chadron, NE
Chadron, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy