Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Enters starting five

Bol finished Monday's preseason opener against the Clippers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five blocks. Bol made his presence felt in 20 minutes off the bench, patrolling the paint and helping Denver limit the Clippers to 43.2 percent shooting as a team. Bol did commit four fouls and four turnovers, however. The third-year Oregon product remains a fascinating prospect, but the Nuggets are yet to find a consistent role for him, and that may not change this season. Through his first two years in the league, Bol has appeared in only 39 games. In 2020-21, he saw double-digit minutes in just four of his 32 appearances.
