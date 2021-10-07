CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Enters starting five

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Rivers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game at Golden State. Rivers is expected to come off the bench for the Nuggets this season, but he'll start Wednesday's exhibition with Will Barton (ankle) and Michael Porter (knee) sitting out.

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Starting Monday

Dozier is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Dozier started his past six appearances in 2020-21 before coming down with a groin injury which made him miss the last 17 games. The guard averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 50 outings with the Nuggets last year.
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Five key takeaways from the Warriors 118-116 victory over the Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-116 on Wednesday in their second preseason game of the year. It was far from the dominant performance they made in Portland earlier this week, but they recovered well from a sloppy first quarter to keep the result in limbo before they pulled ahead for good behind a Mychal Mulder three late in the fourth quarter.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Starting preseason opener

Green will start Monday's exhibition against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Green gets the nod at center with Nikola Jokic currently away from the team. The veteran forward figures to serve in a bench role for the Nuggets in 2021, likely battling for minutes with JaMychal Green.
NBA
Person
Michael Porter
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Will Barton
firstsportz.com

Watch: Draymond Green Hits Austin Rivers With A Flying Knee In The Ribs During Warriors vs Nuggets Preseason Game

When you are playing in the pre-seasons, ideally, it is usually to test how fit you are and how are the preparations coming through. However, there are occasions where you can also have the living daylights knocked out of you when the game gets way too serious. Talking about one such pre-season folly, Austin Rivers saw stars circling around his head as Draymond Green clattered into him while the former was trying to defend. Green flew into Rivers with a stuck-out knee that caught the latter in his ribs.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nuggets Notes: Gordon, Rivers, Malone, Three-Point Shooting

Aaron Gordon was thrilled to get his first playoff opportunity after being traded to the Nuggets last season, but he was disappointed in how he performed, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post. His role on the team changed after the injury to Jamal Murray and he wasn’t as productive as he had hoped to be, particularly in the second-round sweep by the Suns.
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets Journal: Austin Rivers approaching season like it’s his “last shot”

SAN DIEGO – Austin Rivers is still looking over his shoulder. When you’ve seen the business end of the NBA like Rivers has – five teams since the 2017-’18 season – there’s no room for complacency. Rivers had been unceremoniously traded from the Knicks last season and then waived by Oklahoma City when he found himself sitting on the couch, wondering when the next call would come.
NBA
#Nuggets#Golden State
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bol Bol: Blocks five shots off bench

Bol finished Monday's preseason opener against the Clippers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five blocks. Bol made his presence felt in 20 minutes off the bench, patrolling the paint and helping Denver limit the Clippers to 43.2 percent shooting as a team. Bol did commit four fouls and four turnovers, however. The third-year Oregon product remains a fascinating prospect, but the Nuggets are yet to find a consistent role for him, and that may not change this season. Through his first two years in the league, Bol has appeared in only 39 games. In 2020-21, he saw double-digit minutes in just four of his 32 appearances.
NBA
SLAM

Austin Rivers Anticipates All-Star Season for Michael Porter Jr.

One of the brightest young stars in the NBA is the Denver Nugget’s Michael Porter Jr., and one of his teammates is anticipating an even bigger jump this season. In an interview with DNVR’s Harrison Wind, Nuggets guard Austin Rivers said that he thinks Porter Jr. is in for an All-Star season.
NBA
chatsports.com

The 10 defining five-man lineups the Nuggets will play this season

As the Denver Nuggets gear up for their final two games of the preseason, the team is moving toward better health after a rough start to training camp. With Will Barton turning an ankle on the second day, Michael Porter Jr. missing a game due to knee soreness, and Nikola Jokiu0107 on (quite understandable) paternity leave, the Nuggets haven’t had a great opportunity to see the full picture of their team sans Jamal Murray. Monte Morris has started all three games and looks better every time, but players like P.J. Dozier, Austin Rivers, and Jeff Green have been in and out of the starting unit when they will most likely captain a bench effort with the team at full strength.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA

