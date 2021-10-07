CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipeline Owners, Amplify Energy, Suggest A Ship’s Anchor Caused Oil Leak Off OC Coastline

By CBSLA Staff
 7 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A U.S. Coast Guard cutter ship carried a small group of people to Platform Elly off the coast of Huntington Beach Wednesday.

The pipeline, which runs to the Long Beach shore and is responsible for leaking oil into the waters off of the Orange County coast, is connected to Elly.

Officials with Amplify Energy, the owners of the offshore platform , suggested that a ship’s anchor hooked into the pipeline and caused the leak.

Asked if the traffic jam of cargo ships in the channel might have struck the pipeline and caused the leak, an official with the Coast Guard said those vessels are not near the pipeline.

“The parking lot, the anchorage spots that we have available for them is set up for a certain amount of vessels and those areas are still not by the pipeline. The masters and captains of those vessels know where pipeline and cable crossings are and they cannot anchor there,” said Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

It was first estimated that that 125,000 gallons of oil leaked from the pipeline over the weekend, but officials say it may be less than that and they’re investigating.

The Coast Guard continues to fly over miles of beaches, while crews on the ground work to pick up globs of tar and oil.

“We have a gallon estimate over 5,000 gallons of oil recovered and that’s from on-water recovery. Then, we have oil that’s been picked up by our teams on the beaches,” said one official.

Beaches, harbors and fisheries remain closed along much of the Orange County coastline and there’s no estimate when they’ll reopen. Ribbons of oil floating on the ocean continue to move south. So far, wildlife specialists have collected 15 oiled birds, two of them did not survive.

(credit: CBS)

“Today, we continue our large scale operations covering beaches and water from north of Bolsa Chica all the way down to San Onefre,” an official with the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

At an afternoon press conference, the CEO of Amplify Energy continued to insist that the leak was discovered Saturday morning.

Official government documents, however, reveal that employees at Amplify Energy knew about some kind of problem hours before that.

“So, we were not aware of any spill until 8:09 a.m. on Saturday morning. I promise you, if we were aware of something on Friday night, I promise you we would’ve immediately stopped all operations and moved forward,” the CEO of Amplify Energy said.

Local officials are putting out the call for volunteers to help get the Orange County coastline reopened.

“We need thousands of people to get this beach back open, get our harbors back open. The more people who sign up and register to get trained and help volunteer to cleanup the beaches, the sooner we’ll get out of this mess,” an Orange County official said.

For more information on volunteering for the cleanup effort, follow this link .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ships#The Leak#Coastline#Volunteers#Cbsla#U S Coast Guard#Platform Elly#The Coast Guard#Petty
CBS LA

City And County Leaders Call For ‘Nuisance Declaration’ Over Pungent Odor In Carson

CARSON (CBSLA) – Hydrogen sulfide detected in the air near the 405 Freeway may be responsible for the pungent, sulfurous odor plaguing Carson residents for nearly a week now. “What the hell is the cause of this problem, and while everybody is farting around, all of us are sitting here suffering. You guys have gotten this smell. We’ve been dealing nausea, headaches, all different ailments. Thank God, I’m just dealing with bad migraines,” Carson resident Ana Meni said. Meni said her patience ran out for the foul smell days ago, though it was outlasted by symptoms of nausea caused by the...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

LA County Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect For Select Businesses

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – Friday is the first full day of the Los Angeles County vaccine mandate, where customers must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at select businesses, like outdoor venues, bars, wineries and breweries. While the San Fernando Brewing Company closed before midnight Thursday night, the business is ready to check customers vaccine status before they’re allowed inside today. “I’m feeling a little picked on, actually, is probably the the best way to put it,” said Vic Chouchanian, owner of San Fernando Brewing Company. As a brewery that does not serve food, his business falls under the county’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

