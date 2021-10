Japanese singer ØMI of EXILE TRIBE announced his upcoming single has been produced by BTS' SUGA. On October 8, the Japanese singer revealed his new single 'ANSWER... SHINE' will be released on October 15, and it'll include 2 new tracks - "You" produced by BTS' SUGA and "Starlight". Aside from producing for BTS and his own music as Agust D, SUGA has produced tracks for top artists like IU, Suran, and Halsey.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO