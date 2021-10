CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of Attorney General Brian Frosh is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a police pursuit in which a man died Saturday in Catonsville, according to a statement from the office. A Maryland Transportation Authority police officer assigned to the Operations Support Unit saw the driver of silver Monte Carlo commit a traffic violation just after 2:45 a.m. at Interstate 395 and Conway Street and followed the car onto the I-395 ramp and then I-95 south. The driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the statement. The...

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO