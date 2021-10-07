CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Indonesia’s race to preserve habitat of Javan gibbon

Cover picture for the articlePETUNGKRIYONO FOREST, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesian officials and researchers are working to preserve a small pocket of forest on the heavily populated island of Java as the habitat of the Javan gibbon, which they say is endangered by climate change and human encroachment. Also known as the silvery gibbon, the...

