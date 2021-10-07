The week in bankruptcies: Rockdale Marcellus LLC and Highland Property LLC
Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - neither with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 1, 2021. Year to date through October 1, 2021, the court recorded 37 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 16 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.www.bizjournals.com
