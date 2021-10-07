The week in bankruptcies: Rockdale Marcellus LLC and Highland Property LLC

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Oct. 1. Year to date through Oct. 1, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a decrease of 11% from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

