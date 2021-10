Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday subpoenaed former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark. In a statement Wednesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said a Senate judiciary committee report released last week said that Clark, an ally of former President Donald Trump, was involved in efforts to "interrupt the peaceful transfer of power" following the 2020 presidential election.

