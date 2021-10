SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Superstitions and pregame rituals are as old as the game of baseball itself. Players skip over the foul lines when entering and exiting the field for luck at the plate, they wear their hats until they are thread-worn during hitting streaks, they listen to the same pre-game playlist, and eat the same pre-game meal. So before the deciding Game 5 of the historic NLDS showdown between the Los Angeles and San Francisco, young Giants pitching ace Logan Webb was asked if there was any routine he would be going through before Thursday night’s contest. “I have some...

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO