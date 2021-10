Two people have died after a shooting in Florence yesterday. Captain Mike Brant said officers were called to a house near Carver and Lawson Streets around 8:40 pm. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as 18 year old Ja’marion Byrd, who was found dead inside the home and 20 year old Tyrin McCullum was found injured outside of the home. He was taken to a hospital and later died. If you have any information you’re encouraged to call the Florence Police Department.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO