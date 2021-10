EUR/JPY bearish confluences point to an imminent downside correction. EUR/JPY bears are looking for an optimal entry point. EUR/JPY has rallied as the Yen takes up the last position according to the CSI indicators. The market is getting behind the inflation theme which is seeing flows driven towards the commodity complex and higher-yielding currencies. This leaves the euro vulnerable and the yen is potentially due for a positive correction making EUR/JPY's recent rally a potential shorting opportunity. The following illustrates the bearish confluence on both the weekly and daily time frames with prospects of a 1-hour trade set-up.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO