15 dogs seized, three people arrested in animal cruelty case

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgTxV_0cJYrxA800
Connecticut State Police release some photos of dogs in connection with the animal cruelty investigation that began this summer. Photo credit Connecticut State Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTIC Radio)_ Connecticut State Police arrest three people in connection with an animal cruelty case.

Beginning on July 31, 2021, State Police executed a search warrant at a property on Britannia Street in Meriden, following a probe into an active dog fighting syndicate started by the Suffolk County, New York Police Department.

Numerous items associated with fighting were seized. The items seized included but were not limited to, shock collars, weighted harnesses and collars, break sticks (used to break up dog fights by inserting into dogs mouth) which contained blood and dog fur, whips and scales. Additionally, detectives uncovered a homemade dog fighting ring.

With help from Meriden's animal control officers, a total of eight canines were removed from a makeshift kennel at the rear of the property.

The canines received veterinary care for injuries consistent with dog fighting.

On September 27, 2021, Police arrested Getulio Vargas Macedo, 46, of Bridgeport; Jose Rivera, 42, of Meriden, and Nelson Rivera, 44, of Meriden.

All three individuals were arrested as fugitives from justice and were being held without bond, intiially.

On October 5, 2021, State Police executed a search warrant on Grassy Hill Road in Orange in a suspected animal cruelty case based on leads from the Suffolk County (NY) Police Department.

Seven dogs at this address were seized, in addition to numerous items kept for the purpose of fighting. Additionally, the dogs were found in outdoor kennel structures and subject to unsanitary conditions and tethered within their cages in an unlawful manner.

