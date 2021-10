The price has decreased up to $40.983. Polkadot price analysis indicates drop. Support is sufficiently strong at $24.55. The Polkadot price analysis shows the cryptocurrency is undergoing loss once again as the price dropped down in the last 24-hours. The price has been climbing as per the price chart since the past week quite swiftly, with minimal bearish interruptions. The bullish momentum also helped the price cross the resistance present at $40.397 as well. But now a slight shift in the trends has been reported as the price declined up to $40.98 today.

