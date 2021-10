“Guitar Foundation of America” is a perfectly descriptive name for an organization. There is absolutely no doubt what this group could be in charge of—they do guitars! It would stand to reason then, that their president would be, in very real terms, the “President of Guitars.” That, my friend, is Martha Masters. After winning the GFA’s International Concert Artist Competition in 2000, Masters’ absorbing classical playing led to this extremely cool title. First United Methodist Church hosts her on Saturday night for an evening of virtuosic classical guitar delight. Get down, Madame President!

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO