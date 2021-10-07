Local roundup: Lakers golf qualifies for state meet; Bucs runners pick up second-place finishes at OK Red meet
Oct. 6—Scores and more from Tuesday's high school action:. Cross country: The Buccaneers had similar results at Tuesday's OK Red meet in West Ottawa, the second conference jamboree of the season. Again, it was junior Nolan Clark leading the way for the Bucs, finishing in 16 minutes, 14 seconds to beat teammate Seth Norder by seven seconds. Even the 1-2 finish up top couldn't stop Caledonia, who took five of the next eight finishes to win convincingly.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0