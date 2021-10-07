Local roundup: Lakers golf qualifies for state meet; Bucs runners pick up second-place finishes at OK Red meet

Though the Bulldog boys had a four-stroke lead after day one, Laurel came out firing on the second day to overcome Whitefish at the State A golf tournament last week. Laurel recorded a two-day score of 597 to top Whitefish which finished with 606. Whitefish junior Billy Smith shot a 72 on day one and was trailing Laurel’s Cameron Hackmann by just one shot, however Hackmann had quite the day on the green on day two — he shot a low score of 67 while Smith had a 73. Smith took second at the state tournament for the second-straight year.

