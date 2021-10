EWING, N.J. – It took until the second half of the No. 1 TCNJ women's soccer team's eighth game for the Lions to allow a goal. With Wednesday night's game with Rowan tied at 1-1 in the second half, it took all of 44 seconds for TCNJ to retake the lead. The top-ranked Lions showed their offensive firepower by adding a third goal just two minutes after their second on their way to a 3-1 victory at Lions Stadium.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO