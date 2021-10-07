CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Well Can AI Pick Targets From Satellite Photos? Army Test Aims to Find Out

By Patrick Tucker
Defense One
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo live GBU-32 bombs will be dropped on range targets selected by an artificial-intelligence tool on Thursday, part of a U.S. Army effort to see how AI might soon be used on the battlefield. The F-35 strikes are part of the fourth iteration of the XVIII Airborne Corps’s Scarlet Dragon...

