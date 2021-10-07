CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reward offered in county park arson, destruction case

By Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 6—CHESTER TWP. — Arson and malicious destruction to property at an Ottawa County park estimated to be a loss of more than $300,000 is now the subject of a reward. At about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 14, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies and firefighters from three area departments responded to the report of a structure fire at Grose Park, 22200 24th Ave. in Chester Township. The firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Coeur d'Alene Press

Arrest made in Calder arson case

WALLACE – A woman suspected of burning down a home in Calder was recently booked into the Shoshone County jail after being arrested in Benewah County. Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Lee said Jamie L. Jones, 45, of Fernwood was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 8 around 10:50 p.m. on first-degree arson charges.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
CBS New York

33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died early Thursday in a shooting in Harlem. It happened on East 121st Street and Third Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Police responding to the 911 call said they found the 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity. It’s being withheld until his family is notified. So far, there are no arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Arson#The Michigan State Police
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Investigating Death Of Man Found In Susquehanna River Near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped over a log in the Susquehanna River near Port Deposit. A kayaker found Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street, Maryland, on Tuesday morning slumped over a log on the Cecil County side of the river, just off Route 222. Troopers made contact with the kayaker at 9:30 a.m. and saw Carranza’s body was partially in the water and slumped over the log, which was completely submerged near an embankment. Investigators found no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza’s body, and there was no indication of violence or foul play in the area where he was found, police said. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for any autopsy. Police are looking for Carranza’s vehicle, a 2006 black Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Tampa

Convicted Felon Indicted For Illegal Firearm Possession And Destruction Of Aircraft

OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Wendell Doyle Goney (51, Mount Dora) with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft. If convicted of both counts, Goney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Goney that the United States intends to forfeit a rifle and ammunition allegedly used in the commission of the offenses. According to court documents, on July 11, 2021, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a 10-acre business property in Mount Dora. Deputies...
OCALA, FL
CBS Denver

‘Significant’ COVID Outbreak Reported At Jefferson County Jail

(CBS4) – Dozens of inmates and deputies at the Jefferson County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, and one inmate is hospitalized in what a department spokesperson terms a “significant” outbreak. (credit: CBS) Karlyn Tilley, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said as of Wednesday morning, 42 inmates have tested positive for COVID and a 43rd inmate with COVID has been hospitalized. Tilley said she was not sure if the inmate was hospitalized due to COVID or another health issue. Eight detention deputies have also tested positive and four other deputies are awaiting test results, said Tilley. Another 45 inmates are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

Man Found Dead Under Loop 820 Bridge In Haltom City

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just after 1:00 a.m. on October 13 when police in Haltom City received reports about a body underneath the Northeast Loop 820 bridge at Denton Highway and sent officers to investigate. After a man, walking by the golf course, found the body he asked another person to call 911 from a nearby apartment complex. When officers arrived they searched under the bridge and located an unresponsive male. Officials say the person appears to be in his early to mid-fifties. (credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News) Once Haltom City Fire arrived at the scene the man was pronounced dead. Police say the man’s name will not be released until he has been positively identified and efforts have been made to notify his family. Police are asking that anyone who might have information regarding this investigation, please contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Device Secured At Mobile Home Park Near Waterford

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities said the area was cleared after investigating a suspicious package found at a mobile home park near Waterford on Wednesday. The package was found at the Riverview Mobile Home Park along the 8200 block of Jantzen Road. Authorities said a caller reported just after 1 p.m. that an unexpected package came to their home. After hours of investigation, authorities found that the contents of the package contained magnets wrapped in cellophane. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, portions of the park were evacuated, but the scene was broken down.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Vigil Held For Melguin Santos, Driver Pulled From Truck, Beaten To Death Following Altercation At Hawthorne Bar

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A vigil was held Tuesday night for a driver who was killed in Hawthorne. The incident unfolded overnight Saturday outside of Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill on Hawthorne Boulevard north of Rosecrans Avenue. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the man, now identified as Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles, was asked to leave the bar earlier because of an altercation inside. That’s when Santos reportedly returned in his vehicle. Investigators say they received numerous calls Santos allegedly attempting to run over the crowd in a pick-up truck. “I wish he was still here to spend time...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Hostage Standoff In San Jose’s Alum Rock Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest a suspect after a hostage situation in San Jose that started late Monday night. At approximately 11:13 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a weapon at a home on the 3000 block of East Hills Drive in unincorporated San Jose. Upon arrival, deputies later determined the disturbance call involved a man with a firearm. Deputies later identified the suspect who barricaded himself inside of the house, and held his elderly father hostage against his will as 38-year-old Balbir Singh. Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and...
SAN JOSE, CA
wrnjradio.com

CrimeStoppers: $1K reward offered for information related to Morris County cemetery vandalism

DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County CrimeStoppers is offering a $1K reward for information into vandalism at the Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover, authorities said. On Monday, October 11, at around 12:15 p.m., Dover police responded to the Orchard Street Cemetery, located at the intersection of Orchard Street and Chestnut Street, for a report of criminal mischief in the cemetery.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Daily Citizen

Reward increased to $5,000 in flag case

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism and theft of American flags and POW flags displayed near the Whitfield County Courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 11, has been increased to $5,000 from $2,500. An anonymous donor has added to the reward...
DALTON, GA
CBS Miami

Miami Police Trying To Determine If Three Shooting Scenes Are Connected

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are trying to determine if three shooting scenes early Tuesday morning are connected. Just before 6 a.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire at NW 28TH Avenue and NW 17 Street. Police officers and crime scene investigators found several bullet casings in the middle of the road. Someone who lives nearby said he heard seven to 10 shots. Not far away, there’s a home with a bullet hole in the window. This may be from a stray bullet. No one was injured in the house. Not far away, near an adult club on South River Drive — another scene complete with an SUV with a bullet hole in the windshield. Police said two people were shot, one in the arm, the other was grazed. One went to Kendall Regional Medical Center, the other to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
MIAMI, FL

