Reward offered in county park arson, destruction case
Oct. 6—CHESTER TWP. — Arson and malicious destruction to property at an Ottawa County park estimated to be a loss of more than $300,000 is now the subject of a reward. At about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 14, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies and firefighters from three area departments responded to the report of a structure fire at Grose Park, 22200 24th Ave. in Chester Township. The firefighters extinguished the blaze.
