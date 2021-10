Caitlin Nicholls had four goals to help lead Haddon Heights, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Moorestown Friends 7-0 on Wednesday in Moorestown. Wednesday’s game was the fifth time this season that Nicholls, a senior headed to Saint Joseph’s University, had at least four goals. Nicholls had five just a day earlier against Pitman.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO