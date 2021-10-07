CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters from readers

Cover picture for the articleMy wife drove a school bus for 11 years. Your article presses on the lack of drivers that have been snapped up by companies like Amazon—have you ever interviewed some school bus drivers and asks what it really entails?. Some interesting facts, the cap pay for a school bus driver...

Lately I have been questioned about the various letters that I have sent to the Crookston Times Editor / Opinion section of the paper. Some think that my letters are reflecting the opinions of other people. Others say that I over- step the boundaries ‘of being nice‘. They claim I should keep my opinions to myself so I do not offend people. If my opinion letters offend people than why do they keep their frustrations to themselves? Why do they not write the Editor?
With respect to the article “Porterdale, Social Circle residents arrested on child exploitation charges,” it says to the world whereas easy as it is to exploit children, it is getting easier to be brought to justice. I believe individuals involved in this type of sexual exploitation should get maximum sentences. I have seen many child sexual abuse and exploitation cases working in child welfare for almost 10 years. You feel the impact of an innocent child being violated and their world forever changing again. The most sickening part is how frequently this occurs in our society, both presently and in the past, by having more deviant individuals that prey on children brought to light the better. I also believe there needs to be more parent education on both digital and in-person exploitations. So often, these matters occur due to a caretaker not paying attention to the signs or having conversations with their children about these dangers throughout their childhood and adolescent years. Unfortunately, you see parents who are not attentive enough, unprotective (if they have the information), or compare their child’s sexual abuse experiences to their child to determine the validity. Suppose we ensure proper parental controls and education on sexual abuse? By parents teaching good/bad touch, body autonomy, and validation in reporting abuse allows children steps to self-protect. In that case, law enforcement completing operations to catch and bring to justice abusers and community (public and familial) supports have better assistance tackling this matter.
In the Sept. 22 letter “Coronavirus death leaves a hole,” the writer talked about the death of her son from coronavirus. I was saddened by her letter and wanted to know what is being said on the internet about the vaccines. I found that the dangers of the vaccines are maximized while the effects of COVID are minimized. My friends and I discussed the fact that many people refuse the vaccine, and we are shocked by the misinformation being promoted on the internet. Many of my friends have gotten vaccinated, and we all wear masks.
CBS Tampa

Hillsborough County Schools Changes Mask Policy

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing from parents after the Hillsborough County School Board decided to change the district’s mask policy on Tuesday. The board voted to remove the medical opt-out requirement, and now all parents have to do is fill out a form saying their child does not have to wear a mask at school. The district says the change was made because the COVID-19 positivity and quarantine rates have decreased significantly since the beginning of the school year. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 733 students and staff are either in quarantine or isolation right now, much...
TAMPA, FL
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy

Dear Amy: I grew up with a mom who I could never trust to reliably "show up.”. She was an alcoholic until I was 7, and I was sent back and forth between my father and her while she went through relationships with several men. She had a sober period...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Star-Banner

Today's letters: Readers comment on noise pollution, TikTok teens' punishment and the GOP

Noise pollution isn’t just annoying — it’s bad for your health and, in many cases, illegal. If you are experiencing a high level of stress, it may be related to a recent increase in the levels of annoying noise. When someone experiences a stressful noise, the amygdala, an area of the brain that contributes to emotional processing, sends a distress signal to the hypothalamus.
OCALA, FL
Gazette

LETTERS: Mandates from government; these kids are our future

What the government gives, the government can and will take. As I was walking through the Briargate Promenade shops, I was woefully reminded of the utterly ill-begotten policies jammed down our proverbial throats. Nearly every storefront posted vacancies. As no doubt most you know, this is not at all an...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Idaho Capital Sun

Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers

Nearly 500 children in Idaho lost a parent or other primary caregiver because of the pandemic, a new research paper estimates. Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that the loss of a parent is “a tragedy in those children’s lives” and “something that we worry about a great deal.” He said children […] The post Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
hamlethub.com

How a taxpayer’s custody situation may affect their advance child tax credit payments

Parents who share custody of their children should be aware of how the advance child tax credit payments are distributed. It is important to remember that these are advance payments of a tax credit that taxpayers expect to claim on their 2021 tax return. Understanding how the payments work will parents to unenroll, if they choose, and possibly avoid a possible tax bill when they file next year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sandiegomagazine.com

Letter from the Editor: On the Mend

Every October, San Diego Magazine publishes a peer-reviewed selection of Top Doctors in San Diego County, and this year’s list by the San Diego County Medical Society recognizes 730 doctors in 109 specialties. Last year, we used our October issue to recognize the health care professionals who have been treating patients afflicted with COVID-19. This year, you’ll find a first-person account from a frontline nurse , and a deep dive into the battle against burnout,
SAN DIEGO, CA
West Linn Tidings

Readers' letters

In this week's Opinion section, readers weigh in on rent increases and tolling proposals on I-205 Rent increases will compound housing problem I was dismayed to read that the Oregon Department of Administrative Services approved rent increases as much as 9.9% for 2022. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Oregon is the 11th most expensive state to secure housing in. It would take $21 an hour to afford housing here for a single person with no children (without the impending rent increase) and yet minimum wage in Oregon is $12-$14 per hour, depending on what county you...
WEST LINN, OR
nasrq.com

Letter From the Publisher October 2021

Autumn is back in full-swing, which means hearty seasonal produce from the farmer’s market, festive candles with the warm scent of pumpkin and cool, blustery weather that makes you want to spend as much time outside as possible. This is a season of gratitude, pleasure and reflection on what matters in life. And that’s the theme of this month’s issue: a simple, natural, mindful approach to wellness that can help you finish this year off strong.

