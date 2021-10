The Bombers improved their regular season record to 12 and 5 with dominate second half performance over the Central Catholic Knights. The Knights played well in the first half and were able to prevent the Bombers’ offense from finding the goal. Things changed quickly at the start of the second half. Moving DJ Handford (Jr) up to the offense provided the Bombers with the spark they needed. Hanford had 3 assists in the first 13 minutes of the half. The first came on a throw-in to Juan Valencia (Sr) and then he found Dalton Henry (Jr) for two goals. The Bombers’ final goal came right at the midpoint of the half when Henry passed the ball out just wide enough to Valencia who chipped the ball over the Knights’ keeper.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO