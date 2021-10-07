Miles of Smiles - The 2021 North Mason Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony
The North Mason Chamber of Commerce postponed their annual Chamber Gala that was scheduled to be in September. One aspect of the Gala that couldn't be postponed was the honoring of groups around the area that helped to keep us safe, informed, and employed. North Mason Chamber Executive Director Pam Volz, The North Mason Chamber Board President Darren Corliss and Jeff Slakey from iFIBER One KMAS traveled the county to present these awards and travel miles for some smiles.www.ifiberone.com
