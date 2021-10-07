CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Miles of Smiles - The 2021 North Mason Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony

ifiberone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Mason Chamber of Commerce postponed their annual Chamber Gala that was scheduled to be in September. One aspect of the Gala that couldn't be postponed was the honoring of groups around the area that helped to keep us safe, informed, and employed. North Mason Chamber Executive Director Pam Volz, The North Mason Chamber Board President Darren Corliss and Jeff Slakey from iFIBER One KMAS traveled the county to present these awards and travel miles for some smiles.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
independentnews.com

Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce to Recognize 2020 Service Award Winners

The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will belatedly recognize its 2020 Community Service Award winners in person during “Pleasanton, Let’s Celebrate,” an outdoor gathering at Barone’s Restaurant & Gardens, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Although the chamber announced the recipients of its 57th annual community service awards...
PLEASANTON, CA
ifiberone.com

Olympia Downtown Alliance Welcomes New Downtown Projects Manager Desiree Freeland

Olympia, WA - The Olympia Downtown Alliance is pleased to welcome Desiree Freeland to the Alliance as Downtown Projects Manager. “Desiree has a strong background in project management and relationship building and combined with her dynamic personality, I’m excited about how she will further enhance the ability of the Alliance to provide value to our downtown,” said Todd Cutts, Executive Director.
OLYMPIA, WA
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce holds awards dinner

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce held its awards dinner recently at Braemar Country Club. Receiving recognition were (l-r): Owen McIntee, Village of Spencerport Municipal Electric Superintendent, received the Civic Beautification Award; Nancy Bodhorn, Manager of the Spencerport Federal Credit Union, who, along with her staff, were honored with the Joyce A. Lobene Business Person of the Year; Keith Ryan, President and Publisher of Westside News Inc., received the Clyde W. Carter Citizen of the Year Award; Daniel Milgate, former Superintendent of Spencerport Central Schools, was honored as Member of the Year. The dinner was originally scheduled to be held in March of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPENCERPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Ferron
coronadonewsca.com

Chamber Of Commerce Honors City Employees At Celebrate Coronado

On Thursday Sept. 30, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Celebrate Coronado Dinner and Awards Ceremony. The event was held at Feast and Fareway at the Coronado Golf Course where exemplary police officers, firefighters, lifeguards, and city staff were honored for their work and dedication. To make up for not being able to hold a recognition last year during the pandemic, awards were given for both 2019 and 2020 honorees this year.
Renna Media

Chamber of Commerce to host Cranford Street Fair

The Cranford Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Street Fair on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 in Downtown Cranford. The community is invited to come out rain or shine for Crafts, Food, and Music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Emergency Management#Chamber Gala#Ifiberonenewsradio Com#Tunein#Daybreak Podcast
hometownfocus.us

Laurentian Chamber of Commerce hosts successful gala

VIRGINIA — The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner gala style on Friday, October 1 at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. The gala was the first private event in the new facility. Cleveland-Cliffs’ President, CEO, and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves spoke to 320 Chamber members...
VIRGINIA, MN
Oak Ridger

Chamber of Commerce Primetime tailgate Oct. 19

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will hold its Primetime Tailgate Party at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Historic Jackson Square. "It's a great opportunity for our members to exhibit and network. Not only are our members invited to attend, but we encourage our members to invite their vendors, customers, family and friends to attend. The public is invited too.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WTOV 9

Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce names new president

The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce has Named Kate Sedgmer as its new president. The Cadiz resident will replace Tricia Maple-Damewood, who has held the position for 7 years. Sedgmer has worked in various roles in Jefferson County, including as executive director for the United Way of Jefferson County and...
kttn.com

Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual Awards Banquet

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will once again celebrate local business and personal achievement at the Chamber Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Chillicothe Country Club. Awards will be given for the 2020 year for Personal Community Service, Chamber Business of the Year, Chamber Person of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Orange Leader

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for annual awards

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Community Service – Business Award, Citizen of the Year Award and the Non-Profit Community Service Award. Each ballot is to be mailed in to “preserve the enigma of the winner.”. All suggestions must be in writing...
suncommunitynews.com

Chamber holds Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will host their Annual Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 6 p.m., which takes place this year at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites, 260 Burgoyne Rd. in Ticonderoga. This gala is held once a year to recognize local businesses, organizations, and volunteers who have shown outstanding support of their community and the chamber. A Business of the Year, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, and Community Volunteer of the Year will be selected for one of these awards.
TICONDEROGA, NY
lccentral.com

RSVP holds awards ceremony

The Lincoln County Chapter of the Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) held its annual award ceremony Sept. 25 at the Caliente Fire Hall. Field representative for Lincoln County June Taylor set up an ice cream social to thank volunteers for their commitment. The volunteers also received certificates for their service. Mary […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
mayfield-messenger.com

Chamber awards contributors to community

Six organizations and individuals who have seen needs in the community and worked to address them were recognized Thursday as part of the 2021 Mayfield/Graves County Chamber of Commerce Awards Celebration. With presenting sponsor FNB, the event announced recipients for Ambassador of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Visionary Business...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
owegopennysaver.com

VFCU donates to Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce

Visions Federal Credit Union recently donated $2,000 to Sally Yablonsky from the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, pictured in the center. The presentation at the Courthouse Square in Owego and in front of the Fireman’s Fountain was made possible through a promotion that VFCU ran in June and July, where for every new business member that joined with a product or service they pledged $250 to their local Chamber of Commerce.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
theriver953.com

Candidates Forum : Chamber of Commerce

The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Candidates Forum on Thursday, October 21st at the Warren County Government Center beginning at 7 p.m. The event will include separate forums for Board of Supervisor, School Board, and Town Council candidates. These forums offer community members an opportunity to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy