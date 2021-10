Southern Nevada house prices ticked higher last month to a record level as an industry group said the market is “starting to stabilize” after a prolonged acceleration. The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — was a record $406,500 in September, up 0.4 percent from August and 20.5 percent from September of last year, according to a new report from trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO