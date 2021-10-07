CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

75-year-old Seattle man found guilty of 17th DUI-related charge

 7 days ago
SEATTLE — Dwight Benson left a King County courtroom in hand cuffs Wednesday after being found guilty of a felony charge for driving under the influence (DUI). The conviction comes among 17 total DUI-related charges for the 75-year-old man, who hasn't held a valid driver's license since 1999. Over the years, some of the offenses have been downgraded to lesser charges such as reckless driving or driving without and interlock device.

Comments / 40

crystal blue eyes
7d ago

REMOVE HIS HANDS & FEET SO HE CAN'T OPERATE A CAR ANYMORE. Obviously he keeps finding his way out & always finds a car. End it now. He can still drink or do drugs as he pleases with hooks or help from others. No more Driving.

Robert Sites
7d ago

He is a habitual criminal and he deserves prison so the community can be alittle bit safer.

Nyla Nelson
6d ago

Can’t say white privilege now as this man is black & should have been put in jail & kept there after the 3rd offense under 3 strikes your out law. So many people who want to bring race into the issue that white people get away with everything when people of color are always persecuted can see that sometimes people of color are treated unfairly & sometimes they get away with things they shouldn’t have

