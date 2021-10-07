75-year-old Seattle man found guilty of 17th DUI-related charge

The Sikh community in Federal Way is still reeling from an attack on the city's Khalsa Gurmat Center in September, but there is new hope in finding the person responsible. “As someone who holds the center dear to their heart, because it was put together by children and parents over the last few years, it was really, really disheartening,” said Dr. Jasmit Singh, who is a member of the center.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO