75-year-old Seattle man found guilty of 17th DUI-related charge
SEATTLE — Dwight Benson left a King County courtroom in hand cuffs Wednesday after being found guilty of a felony charge for driving under the influence (DUI). The conviction comes among 17 total DUI-related charges for the 75-year-old man, who hasn't held a valid driver's license since 1999. Over the years, some of the offenses have been downgraded to lesser charges such as reckless driving or driving without and interlock device.www.king5.com
