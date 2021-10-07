CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

North Parking Lot closes as construction begins for Westcrest Park Off-leash Area Drainage Improvements

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) awarded the construction contract for the Westcrest Park Off-leash Area (OLA) Drainage Improvements project to OMA Construction Inc.  The contractor will mobilize and set up construction fencing the week of October 18.

The main off-leash area and the north parking lot will be fully closed during construction.  In response to community input in 2019, SPR will construct a temporary off-leash area to the north of the existing site and west of the small/shy dog area in a space that is currently lawn. It will be set up prior to closure of the existing off-leash area for public use. The existing shy/small dog area will remain open. People interested in accessing the temporary off-leash area can access it through the south parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8MVj_0cJYjRpK00

We anticipate reopening the parking lot and improved off-leash area in spring 2022. After construction, the contractor will restore the temporary OLA back to lawn.

Over the past few years, the maintenance project has grown from a simple drainage improvement project to a $505,000 project that will address drainage, access, and erosion. Funding is provided by the Seattle Park District Major Maintenance and Asset Management Fund.

For more information, please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/westcrest-park-drainage-improvements . If you have questions about the project please contact the project manager, Janice Liang at Janice.Liang@seattle.gov .

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

