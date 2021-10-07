Man facing attempted kidnapping charge after girl, 7, grabbed at SeaTac park
A group of soccer players helped subdue a man accused of attempting to abduct a 7-year-old girl from a SeaTac park on Sunday afternoon, say King County prosecutors. Adrian Avrigeanu, 53, was charged Wednesday with attempted second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault, accused of punching the girl’s 11-year-old cousin in the face when he tried to intervene, court records show. Avrigeanu, who does not appear to have any prior criminal convictions, remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0