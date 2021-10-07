CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seatac, WA

Man facing attempted kidnapping charge after girl, 7, grabbed at SeaTac park

By Sara Jean Green
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

A group of soccer players helped subdue a man accused of attempting to abduct a 7-year-old girl from a SeaTac park on Sunday afternoon, say King County prosecutors. Adrian Avrigeanu, 53, was charged Wednesday with attempted second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault, accused of punching the girl’s 11-year-old cousin in the face when he tried to intervene, court records show. Avrigeanu, who does not appear to have any prior criminal convictions, remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seatac, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seatac, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Home, WA
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping

Comments / 0

Community Policy