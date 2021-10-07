CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, vs 26 a day earlier

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Oct. 6, versus 26 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said.

It reported 11 asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Oct. 6, mainland China had recorded 96,335 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

