CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The neighbor across the street

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Left is obsessed with obedience. They won’t allow people to disagree with their orthodoxy. Forced masking. Forced vaccination. Criminalizing dissent. It’s all happening. We have to fight back on all fronts.[….]. Some of the responses:. Speaking for me- No one forces me to mask or vaccinate. Many people trust...

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Unreliable parent leaves guilty legacy

Dear Amy: I grew up with a mom who I could never trust to reliably "show up.”. She was an alcoholic until I was 7, and I was sent back and forth between my father and her while she went through relationships with several men. She had a sober period...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
funcheap.com

Lower Polk Neighbors Cleanup

Help us clean up trash along lower Polk Street with the Lower Polk Neighbors. Meet at Sweet Glory (721 Larkin St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a tasty treat and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this Google Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please...
ENVIRONMENT
showmeprogress.com

Goodbye, Columbus

In 1492 the “consensus” among scientists was that the earth was flat. Christopher Columbus challenged that notion and changed the world forever. #HappyColumbusDay. This tweet must never be forgotten. This demonstrates such profound ignorance that everyone should be appalled you hold statewide office. Where did you go to college? You...
SCIENCE
WSAZ

Neighbors frustrated with problems at park

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Neighbors who live near Mound Park in Portsmouth are calling for action amid growing safety concerns. The condition of the wooden playground has gradually deteriorated since Kyra King Hurley played on it when she was a little girl. “The fact that it’s still here is not...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
showmeprogress.com

About that insurrection

All Americans deserve to be treated fairly and impartially. In July, I demanded answers from the DOJ regarding possible personal rights violations against the pretrial defendants who breached the Capitol on 1/6. I’ve received zero response. The DOJ’s silence is deafening. Hilarity ensues in the responses:. Too bad you aren’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
showmeprogress.com

Not the sharpest pencil in the cup

The monoclonal antibody treatment is developed and sold by big pharma and costs $2000 a pop. The vaccine is free. 5/ I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.
HEALTH
The Independent

Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his political views, including his support for gay marriage and abortion rights, have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine and brought controversy and criticism from some leaders of the Catholic church.Earlier this year, a number of Catholic Bishops debated denying Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights, but eventually backed away from setting any policy for politicians and the Eucharist.First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for his meeting with the pope.
RELIGION
buckscountyherald.com

Reaching out to residents, not pitting neighbor against neighbor

Send letters to P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Citrus County Chronicle

A word of warning for neighbors

The person who wrote in about printing only loving, positive news. Where do you live?. I live in a world that has been fighting and killing each other since time began, trying to be top dog. Now we are trying to go out into space to other planets and share our love and friendship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy