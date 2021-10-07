Brian Laundrie’s dad asked to help in search of Carlton Reserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Laundrie family’s attorney confirmed Brian’s dad, Chris Laundrie, was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for his son at the Carlton Reserve Wednesday.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris [Laundrie] has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be,” The family’s attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Bertolino said in a statement that the North port Police Department had to postpone Chris Laundrie’s involvement in the search. The family is hopeful there will be another opportunity to help law enforcement.

NPPD officials have not confirmed if law enforcement postponed Brian’s dad’s involvement in the search, saying the FBI is the lead on the investigation and that they would make that call.

Brian Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17, four days after he was last seen by his parents on Monday, Sept.13. Investigators continue to search for him and look into possible leads on where he might be.