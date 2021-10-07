Payne: Riding the last VW Golf into the sunset
Gaylord — Farewell, Volkswagen Golf, I’ll miss you. Well, kind of. I mean, the GTI hot hatch is my favorite Golf model and that’s not going away. But the standard Golf is, and without that ... well, there wouldn’t have been a GTI or all-wheel-drive Golf R, now would there? Or even a New Beetle built on the same platform, which VW doesn’t make any more either. So, my last 500-mile dance with the Golf through northern Michigan was bittersweet. Except I can’t wait to drive the new Golf GTI later this year.www.detroitnews.com
