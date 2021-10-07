CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, PA

New Holland Borough Council honors soon-to-retire Bob Buzzard with plaque

By CAROLE DECK for LNP
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Council meeting, Oct. 5. What happened: Council recognized Bob Buzzard, supervisor of streets, parks and maintenance with a standing ovation on his retirement effective Nov. 16. Buzzard will have been a borough employee for 43 years and eight months. He began his employment May 26, 1978, serving as supervisor since May 26, 1996. A plaque "in appreciation for faithful and dedicated service" was given to him with a gift certificate.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

