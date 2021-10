Julia Schneider and Erin Dougherty each scored goals for Westfield when the Blue Devils notched a 2-1 victory over Millburn in Westfield. Westfield, now back to .500 at 4-4 on the campaign, had both goals set up by assists from Lucy Mineo. Lauren McDonough also saved six shots for the winners in this one.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO