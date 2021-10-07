Los Angeles to Mandate Proof of Vaccination for All Indoor Concerts
Los Angeles is the latest city to pass a broad mandate requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor concerts, movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, coffee shops and more. Proof of a recent negative COVID test will no longer be an acceptable substitute to showing your proof of vaccination. According to consequence.net, the ordinance passed the council on an 11-2 vote, and is expected to take effect November 4th. “It will likely be signed the moment it touches Mayor Eric Garcetti’s desk. He came out in favor of stricter coronavirus measures last week, saying, ‘I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, firefighter.'”music.mxdwn.com
