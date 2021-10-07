Nearly $2 million worth of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say Brevard County deputies are working to identify the owner of hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in a Viera mini-storage facility (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are working to identify the owner of hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in a Viera mini-storage facility.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana has a street value of approximately 2-million dollars.

The tongue-in-cheek Facebook post by Sheriff Ivey invites the owner of the marijuana to contact Brevard County narcotics agents to be “reunited” with the property.

“Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner, we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off,” the Facebook post states.

Sheriff Ivey goes on to offer the owner of the marijuana an all-expenses paid “staycation” to reflect.

