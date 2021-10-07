Laura Jane Grace Campaigns For Operation Ivy Reunion At Riot Fest
Fans, notably including Laura Jane Grace, want Operation Ivy, who haven’t released music together since the early ’90s, to reunite at Riot Fest, which is known as the festival choice for reunions to take place among punk bands. In a fun twitter exchange, the official Riot Fest Twitter page tweeted out: “Do you like Operation more than you hate @Eve6? Would an Op Ivy reunion be worth it if it meant you had to listen to an @Eve6 cover band?” to which Laura Jane Grace replied: “If @RiotFest can make an Operation Ivy reunion happen I will let Jon from @eve6 give me a bridge piercing on stage”music.mxdwn.com
