Laura Jane Grace Campaigns For Operation Ivy Reunion At Riot Fest

It’s not that Matthew E. White doesn’t have an identity as an artist—it’s just that his identity is so hard to pin down. On one hand, he’s a singer-songwriter with a foot planted in modern indie rock, and on the other hand, he’s a purveyor of sounds from ’70s pop, soul and disco. His music doesn’t feel like a straightforward retro throw-back, nor a truly modern reinvention. They sound strange upon first listen, but his first two records are solid, with some stunning sound work and soulful performances. On his most recent album, K Bay, he takes an even greater foray into the upbeat sounds of disco. However, this doesn’t quite pan out as his dense instrumental tableau collapses under its own weight, with poor production choices and instrumental moods that rarely mesh.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO