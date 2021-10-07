CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Converge’s Mysterious Cover Album Model Revealed

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cover art for Converge’s album Jane Doe has been an iconic part of many people’s experiences with the band over the years, although no one was privy to who the model for the cover was. According to stereogum.com, “The artwork, a mixed media portrait of an unknown woman by vocalist Jacob Bannon, has become a central part of Converge’s iconography, functioning as a logo for the band long beyond the Jane Doe album cycle. Many people have it tattooed on their bodies.”

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

‘Jane Doe’ Model Appears to Have Just Learned of Converge Album Cover, Singer Responds

UPDATE: Jacob Bannon has now commented on the Jane Doe cover model coming forth and his usage of the image for the album cover. In a posting on Facebook, he wrote, "Just to be clear: This is definitely one of the sources for the original stencil/mixed media piece for the Jane Doe album. Most of my work always been collaged cut/paste based (and still is). Hundreds of images were xeroxed and repainted/inked in a loose style to create the release artwork. This process is similar to everyone from Shepard Fairey to Francis Bacon. Over time my work has evolved into something more much more refined, but the roots will always be in this style. I wonder if folks will still insist that it is actually from the cover of Slayer's Reign In Blood? The original goal was to create ghost-like forms that embodied the concept of 'Jane Doe.' In recreation identifiers are removed from physical forms, making all humans become relatable and stoic. We see what we want to see in them, and often times, it's a reflection back onto our own life experiences, etc. Thank you." -J.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The woman from Converge’s ‘Jane Doe’ artwork reveals herself, J Bannon confirms

Converge's classic Jane Doe, which recently turned 20, is just as iconic for its album artwork as it is for the music itself, though the woman depicted on the cover had previously been unknown. No longer true! Model Audrey Marnay -- who confirms she never knew before now -- has come forward with her new discovery that she is Jane Doe. J. Bannon's artwork was based on a photo of her by photographer Jan Welters that was used in the May 2001 issue of Italian Marie Claire. She posted the pictures side by side on Instagram, and now Bannon has confirmed this in a new Facebook post:
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Majid Jordan Reveal Album Title, Release Date & Cover

The campaign for Majid Jordan’s third studio album has felt a little start and stop and after hearing a handful of singles since The Space Between, fans have been patiently waiting for some news on when they can expect the new album from the pair. Today, they make the announcement.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Fairey
Person
Jacob Bannon
Person
Francis Bacon
Rolling Stone

Inside the Mysterious Bliss of Tirzah’s New Album ‘Colourgrade’

It’s 10 p.m. in the sleepy London suburb of Sidcup when musician Tirzah Mastin puts her children to bed and joins me for our first call over Zoom. Beside her, a whirring static scratches from her baby monitors. It evokes the dusty quiet after a needle drops, just before a record starts to play. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter says she’s always loved white noise. And now, in their slumber, the babies can play a little something for her.  In a relatively short time, Mastin has carved out an entirely new life for herself. In the span of three years, she’s taken on a...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Announces New Covers Album Imposter

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode has announced his third full-length collaboration with Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin). The new album, Imposter, features covers of songs by PJ Harvey, Neil Young, Cat Power, Charlie Chaplin, Mark Lanegan, Gene Clark, and more. The record is out November 12 via Columbia. Find the tracklist and album cover below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Blondie Releases ‘Yuletide Throwdown’ Holiday EP Featuring Rare, Original from 1981 Recording With Fab 5 Feddy

Blondie has announced that they released their holiday EP titled Yuletide Throwdown today. The three song EP features a version with Rare, and “an ultra-rare 80’s Christmas-inspired track ‘Yuletide Throwdown,’ co-written and performed with Fab 5 Freddy, along with a new, exclusive remix of the song by Cut Chemist,” according to their press release. The release continues to explain that the 1981 holiday flexi-disc, which is now being reissued for the first time on 180 gram vinyl, was given away by the U.K. magazine Flexipop and forgotten about, that is until it was rediscovered as the band was sorting through material from their personal archive for their forthcoming box set, which has a release date in August of 2022.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Laura Jane Grace – At War With The Silverfish

Laura Jane Grace is an artist of many undeniably natural talents. In addition to her powerful songwriting for punk band Against Me!, she wrote Tranny in 2016, a memoir that captures her experience as a transgender musician. On September 22nd, she continued to share her talents in her latest EP, At War With The Silverfish.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Converge#Cover Art#Mixed Media#Stereogum Com#Brooklyn Vegan#Italian
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Ada Limón’s The Hurting Kind

Literary Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Ada Limón’s latest collection of poetry, The Hurting Kind, which will be published by Milkweed Editions this spring. These poems slip through the seasons, teeming with horses and kingfishers and the gleaming eyes of fish. And they honor parents, stepparents, and grandparents: the sacrifices made, the separate lives lived, the tendernesses extended to a hurting child; the abundance, in retrospect, of having two families.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thatgrapejuice.net

The Weeknd Reveals New Album Is “Complete”

The Weeknd has new music incoming. For, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer has just shared that his upcoming album is “complete.”. During an episode of Apple Music’s ‘Memento Mori,’ he provided an update on the follow-up to ‘After Hours.’. “Some Dawn updates… Album is complete.”. However, he did go on to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Colleen Green – Cool

Adapting to a new way of life is one of the most difficult things to deal with. Humanity had to find ways to adapt during the pandemic—some ways to continue to feel at least a little bit “normal” albeit a sprinkle of apocalyptic fear. Colleen Green, the Massachusetts-based indie rock artist, also had to adapt to a new lifestyle. After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease at possibly the worst time to be diagnosed (in the middle of a terrifying pandemic), Green moved back to her home in Lowell, Massachusetts from Los Angeles. The pandemic forced many musical artists to adapt to new ways to perform their music. Virtual shows started to take flight, as well as the Instagram live concert, Green being one of those artists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy