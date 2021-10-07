Converge’s Mysterious Cover Album Model Revealed

UPDATE: Jacob Bannon has now commented on the Jane Doe cover model coming forth and his usage of the image for the album cover. In a posting on Facebook, he wrote, "Just to be clear: This is definitely one of the sources for the original stencil/mixed media piece for the Jane Doe album. Most of my work always been collaged cut/paste based (and still is). Hundreds of images were xeroxed and repainted/inked in a loose style to create the release artwork. This process is similar to everyone from Shepard Fairey to Francis Bacon. Over time my work has evolved into something more much more refined, but the roots will always be in this style. I wonder if folks will still insist that it is actually from the cover of Slayer's Reign In Blood? The original goal was to create ghost-like forms that embodied the concept of 'Jane Doe.' In recreation identifiers are removed from physical forms, making all humans become relatable and stoic. We see what we want to see in them, and often times, it's a reflection back onto our own life experiences, etc. Thank you." -J.

