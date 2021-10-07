CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Republican women group hosts speaker from Concerned Women of America

By Carole Robinson • Staff Writer
williamsonherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September lunch meeting of the Republican Women of Williamson County featured one of their own as the guest speaker. Although her office is in Washington, D.C., Sara Olson still calls Williamson County home. Olson is the chief advancement officer, or “Thanker in Chief,” as she put it, for the Concerned Women of America, the nation’s largest policy arena for women. Her job includes seeking strategic ways to advance CWA’s mission to defend the family, promote education reform, religious liberty, national sovereignty, protect the sexually exploited and support Israel. She actively forges new national partnerships and protects CWA’s most treasured relationships.

