Rep. Mark Green talks to local veterans
United States Rep. Mark Green, a retired U.S. Army major, has a special place in his heart for America’s men and women serving in the military and its veterans. Recently, he had the opportunity to speak to members of the Veterans Support Group, also known as the Costco Veterans Lunch Group. Green provided them with an update from Washington, D.C., at Avenida on Mallory Lane in Franklin. He hit on a number of topics, including the country pulling out of Afghanistan, the economy, the border crisis, voting rights legislation and vaccine mandates.www.williamsonherald.com
