CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Best homemade apple cider recipe for fall

By Kalyn Jackson
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFvKY_0cJYbCXz00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are many things people enjoy about fall, from the fashion and changing of leaves to festive holidays.

But we can’t forget one of the top favorites: apple cider. Here’s a quick recipe for a delicious homemade cider you will be craving all season long.

The key to making the cider of your liking is to include the following ingredients below.

Ingredients

  • 5 red apples of your choice, quartered
  • 5 granny smith apples, quartered
  • 1 orange, quartered
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 teaspoon cloves
  • 1½ tablespoons whole allspice
  • ½ cup brown sugar
The most-watched show in Georgia, South Carolina during Halloween

Directions

Add apples, orange, spices and brown sugar to a large stockpot over medium heat.

Cover the ingredients with water by at least 2 inches. Bring everything to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for two hours.

Alternatively, place the fruit, spices and sugar to a slow cooker. Cook on high heat for 3 to 4 hours.

Uncover and mash the fruit with a wooden spoon or potato masher. Cover again and simmer or slow cook on low for 1½ hours.

Use a fine-mesh strainer to strain the solids. Use a wooden spoon to squeeze the juices out.

Another option: place the fruit and spices into a cheesecloth in a bowl. After it cools, squeeze the cider back into the slow cooker.

Discard the solids.

Serve the apple cider warm. Enjoy!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald

The Amish Cook: Fall cleaning and a favorite Amish tradition

Do you know the feeling of just going through your house, emptying closets, cleaning out drawers, then wondering how you ever ended up with markers in a clothes drawer or a butter knife in the bathroom?. Things get mysteriously shuffled at our house. Even putting that aside, there’s always a...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
atlanticcitynews.net

Keto Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Reviews: Best ACV Gummies of 2021

Are you overweight? Or you know someone who is looking for a perfect way out to lose extra fat of the body? Since there are many ways of losing weight, and many people have tried all the ways but still don't see any prominent results. In that case, it can lead to disappointment. But now you don't have to worry, we are presenting natural formula to lose weight effectively without putting extra efforts or time.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple Cider#Brown Sugar#Weather#Food Drink#Wsav
Only In Florida

Enjoy A Massive Seafood Boil In A Bag When You Dine At Mr. & Mrs. Crab In Florida

If you’re a fan of eating seafood out of a giant bag, then this restaurant is for you. Wait, that may have come out wrong. Let’s try again…Crab boils are often cooked in what’s called a seafood boiling bag, making it easier to season and cook everything together in one shot, from the potatoes to […] The post Enjoy A Massive Seafood Boil In A Bag When You Dine At Mr. & Mrs. Crab In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week's topic is one of our favorites -- apple cider doughnuts! They represent a real taste of fall, and there are few things better than biting into a fresh apple cider doughnut after visiting a corn maze or farmer's market. Whether you like them plain, with sugar or with cinnamon, they're a New England treat we certainly look forward to every year.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Berry Cheesecake Fluff Salad

This raspberry cheesecake fluff salad is so easy to make – plus, you will need only 5 minutes to prepare it. You can use it as dip – or eat it as an easy, energetic breakfast. It is really refreshing and nice. Moreover, it can be also used as a pie filling. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Corbin Times Tribune

No 'knead' to stress over this Amish Cinnamon Bread

No kneading, you just mix it up and bake it. 1. Cream together butter, 1 cup of sugar and eggs. 2. Add buttermilk, flour and baking soda. 3. Mix in separate bowl the 1/3 c sugar and cinnamon. 4. Put 1/2 of batter (or a little less) into greased loaf...
RECIPES
aymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Slow-Cooker Apple Cider Recipe

The “This or That: Fall Edition” debates have already begun to take over Instagram and Facebook as the public goes to battle over flannels or sweaters, pumpkin patches or haunted houses and coffee or apple cider. However you choose to spend your fall, almost everyone can agree that this transition into the colder months makes the soul feel warmer.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Pecan Pie Lasagna

This desert falls somewhere between pecan pie, banana pudding, and an icebox cake. That means that: 1. It’s ridiculously, over-the-top delicious, and 2. It’s never going to be completely solid—unless you freeze it. We prefer to eat this dessert cold, but not frozen, but if you want a clean slice, let it freeze for at least 6 hours before serving.
RECIPES
whatsupnewp.com

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

A beautiful Fall weekend means another chance to hit farm stands around the region. This week, we’ve selected a few of the best that offer a most definite seasonal favorite, apple cider donuts. Have a great weekend!. Hard-Pressed Cider Co. in Jamestown specializes in apple cider and apple cider donuts....
MIDDLETOWN, RI
houseandhome.com

10 Fall Recipes Where Apples Are The Star Ingredient

From the smell of freshly-baked apple pie to orchard visits and piping hot cider, there’s no doubt that apples are the quintessential fruit for the fall season. Whether it’s Granny Smith, Honeycrisp or Pink Lady, there’s a perfect apple for every pie, salad or drink. Need inspiration? These 10 apple recipes will make you fall in love at first bite. Scroll down!
RECIPES
WNCT

WNCT

1K+
Followers
842
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy